Era Swap Market Cap Hits $4.93 Million (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $25,717.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Era Swap

ES is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

