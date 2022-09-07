Ergo Hits Market Cap of $288.32 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $288.32 million and $9.24 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00025976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

