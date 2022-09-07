Essentia Market Capitalization Tops $563,573.79 (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $563,573.79 and $24,278.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00134701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

