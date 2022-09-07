ETHA Lend (ETHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $422,261.00

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $150,513.98 and $422,261.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

