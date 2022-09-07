ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHPad has a market cap of $690,587.14 and approximately $10,300.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00873109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016222 BTC.
About ETHPad
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ETHPad Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.