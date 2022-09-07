Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Euronav traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 43875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Euronav by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

