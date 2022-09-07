EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $14,367.81 and approximately $66,586.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00502802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.01844531 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00239464 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

