Everipedia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Everipedia has a market cap of $54.65 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

