EverRise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

EverRise (RISE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. EverRise has a market cap of $32.74 million and $94,624.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EverRise has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00046179 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars.

