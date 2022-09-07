EvidenZ Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $944.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

