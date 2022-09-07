Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,536,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 410,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,242 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

