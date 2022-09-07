Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

