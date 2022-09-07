Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

