ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,864.83 and $87.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002009 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

