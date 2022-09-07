EXMO Coin Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $67,679.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00134878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00036177 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023253 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

