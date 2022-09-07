Expanse Price Hits $0.0097 (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $181,980.57 and $1,842.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.73 or 0.08251597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00188821 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.