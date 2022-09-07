Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

