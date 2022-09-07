Exponent, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Exponent has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. Exponent has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 550.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exponent by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

