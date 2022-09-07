extraDNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,095.77 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $37,095.77 and $724.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,989.38 or 0.99786646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00233157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00149757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00246747 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

