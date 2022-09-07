EYES Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $14,365.00 (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One EYES Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. EYES Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.

EYES Protocol Profile

EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EYES Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EYES Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

