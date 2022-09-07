FairGame (FAIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $319,752.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $922,191.63 and $319,752.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001521 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00112165 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00067029 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
FairGame Profile
FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.
Buying and Selling FairGame
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.