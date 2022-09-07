FastSwap (FAST) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.74

FastSwap (FAST) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, FastSwap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. FastSwap has a total market cap of $131.74 and approximately $38,186.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FastSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.

FastSwap Coin Profile

FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.

FastSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FastSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

