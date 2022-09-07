FastSwap (FAST) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.74

FastSwap (FAST) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, FastSwap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. FastSwap has a total market cap of $131.74 and approximately $38,186.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FastSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
FastSwap Coin Profile
FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.
FastSwap Coin Trading
