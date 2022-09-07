FastSwap (FAST) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

FastSwap (FAST) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, FastSwap has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FastSwap has a market cap of $140.52 and approximately $30,396.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FastSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 996.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.57 or 0.03289895 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00859743 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016452 BTC.
FastSwap Profile
FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.exchange.
FastSwap Coin Trading
