FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.97 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $25.51 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $6.46 or 0.00033324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030404 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00086273 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00041770 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003747 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

