FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.75.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $204.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day moving average is $219.59. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.