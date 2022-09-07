FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $308.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $312.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.55.

NYSE:FDX opened at $204.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

