Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on FEEXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Shares of FEEXF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

