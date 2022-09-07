FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Price Hits $0.0006

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.

Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx

