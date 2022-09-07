Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

