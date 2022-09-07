Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells C$17,784.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$17,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$152,453.34.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$924.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.12. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

