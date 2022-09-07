Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $240.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00030587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00042615 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00084372 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003717 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

FIL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 276,709,731 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.Slack | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.