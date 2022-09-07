Financial Contrast: Lucid Group (LCID) & Its Peers

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lucid Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -10.08 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -5.95

Lucid Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,203.05% -20.73% -9.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lucid Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 816 2082 2840 117 2.39

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 124.73%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 51.47%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lucid Group rivals beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.