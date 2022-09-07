Financial Survey: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) & Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CS Disco has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CS Disco and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 6 4 0 2.40 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

CS Disco presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.28%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

This table compares CS Disco and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -38.19% -18.71% -17.18% Destiny Media Technologies 1.28% 1.68% 1.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CS Disco and Destiny Media Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $114.34 million 6.68 -$24.34 million ($0.90) -14.46 Destiny Media Technologies $4.17 million 1.68 $380,000.00 $0.01 68.97

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

