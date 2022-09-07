Financial Survey: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) vs. Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -107.86% 7.60% Thoughtworks -12.27% -16.86% -7.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and Thoughtworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.73 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -24.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks.

25.0% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SpringBig and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75

SpringBig currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $24.04, suggesting a potential upside of 87.53%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Thoughtworks.

Summary

SpringBig beats Thoughtworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.