FIO Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $3.49 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00078743 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,995,004 coins and its circulating supply is 609,779,066 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

