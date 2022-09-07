First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.81

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $14.95. First Bank shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 9,248 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Bank by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

