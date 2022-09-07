First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Horizon by 52.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $235,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

