First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.68. 4,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,163,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,175,000 after acquiring an additional 646,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.