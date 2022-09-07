First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $42.11. Approximately 726,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,450,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.
