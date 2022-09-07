First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.11 on Monday. First United has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the second quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 63.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

