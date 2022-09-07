Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Five Below were worth $22,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 42.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 42.7% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 494,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,336,000 after purchasing an additional 148,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

