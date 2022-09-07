Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Five Below in a report released on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $130.96 on Monday. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

