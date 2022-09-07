Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $178.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $178.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.89.

Five Below stock opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.15. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

