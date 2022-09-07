FolgoryUSD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.07 Million (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, FolgoryUSD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. FolgoryUSD has a market capitalization of $45.07 million and $470,755.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00134666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolgoryUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

