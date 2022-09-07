Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Forma Therapeutics

FMTX stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $954.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.31.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

