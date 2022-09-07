Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

FWONK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONK opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.15. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.