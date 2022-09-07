Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,715 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

