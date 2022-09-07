Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 5.96 and last traded at 6.07. Approximately 23,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 42,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.07.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.66.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.17%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

