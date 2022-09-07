FortKnoxster Price Tops $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $234,432.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

