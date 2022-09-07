Fortress Lending (FTS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,307.00

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
About Fortress Lending
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
